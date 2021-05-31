Rising East Flatbush rapper Supa Gates has passed away nearly seven weeks after he was shot in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. He was 25.

The New York Daily News reports that Gates, born Aaron Williams, was shot multiple times on April 11 while in the passenger seat of a Mercedes parked on St. John’s Place near Troy Avenue.

Williams died last Thursday (May 27) at Kings County Hospital, where he had been recovering since the shooting.

Williams, whose single “Yellow Bentley” was recently featured on Drake’s OVO Sound Radio show, was getting ready to sign with a major studio and go on his first tour, a close family member told the Daily News.

“That was gonna be his debut,” the relative said. “He was gonna destroy this place. He was working hard to make it.”

Racquel Peters, Williams’ mother, said he was pulling all-nighters in the studio in the days leading up to the shooting. “He had so much music. His first real onstage was July 5th, that’s when he was supposed to start,” she said.

Williams’ relatives assume envy over his blossoming career led to the 25-year-old’s tragic death.

“It wasn’t anything. It really and truly was jealously,” Williams’ mother told the Daily News. “It wasn’t a gang related issue, it wasn’t a drug-related issue. Nobody knows how hard I worked to make sure my kids are OK. People don’t know the devastation they’re causing, and how many lives they’re destroying when they take somebody’s child.”

Police currently have made no arrests and do not have a motive for the shooting.