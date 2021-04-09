After skipping over 2020 aside from a Dua Lipa remix of “Sugar,” the band Brockhampton has returned with Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.

The 13-strong group isn’t known for collaborating with outside musicians much, but their latest effort features the most guests of their discography yet. Among the collaborators on Roadrunner is Danny Brown, JPEGMafia, Charlie Wilson, Baird, SoGone SoFlexy, and both ASAP Rocky and ASAP Ferg. There’s also a number of uncredited features, including a verse from ASAP Rocky and background vocals on “Count On Me.”

Ahead of the release of Roadrunner, Brockhampton’s creative director and leadman Kevin Abstract told fans they’ll follow it up with another album later this year. It was bittersweet news for fans, however, as he also revealed these two records “will be our last.” It’s not the first time Kevin has said this, however. Brockhampton previously said Saturation III would be their last album, and in the year that followed they signed to RCA and released two further albums.

No word yet on when fans can expect even more Brockhampton, but it’s clear they’ve given fans a lot to chew on with their latest. With harder tracks such as the Danny Brown-featuring “Buzzcut,” to the more introspective and emotional closer “The Light Pt. II,” Roadrunner is Brockhampton’s most expansive effort to date.

Listen to Roadrunner above.