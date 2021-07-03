A new report from the New Yorker claims that just before Britney Spears testified in court on June 23 about the “abuse” she faced with her father as conservator, she called the police to report herself as a victim of abuse.

The report, written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ronan Farrow and bestselling author Jia Tolentino, is titled “Britney Spears’s Conservatorship Nightmare” and details the last 13 years of Britney’s reported experience under her father’s eye, featuring interviews with family, close family friends and others close to the situation.

Farrow and Tolentino report that Spears called the police on the eve of the hearing, as confirmed by Ventura County law enforcement and a close friend, alleging that she was a victim under an abusive conservatorship, which the pop star reiterated in court.

The @NewYorker investigation reveals Britney Spears called 911 to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse the night before her court hearing.



🔗: https://t.co/Vjw9gkItlN pic.twitter.com/PSTwzsHImT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2021

The article also goes into detail on alleged interactions between Britney and her father. Jacqueline Butcher, a close family friend, said that her father pushed for her comeback in the early days of the conservatorship as Britney was put under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold and released from the hospital.