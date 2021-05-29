The highly-anticipated Verzuz between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow is finally happening.

Swizz Beatz confirmed with The Breakfast Club that the controversial battle is indeed happening, and the two rivals have been non-stop trolling each other ever since. Bow Wow started off on Soulja Boy when the latter used the former's government name in a tweet. “’She Make It Clap’ still ain’t chart yet,” Bow Wow wrote on Instagram, commenting on Soulja Boy’s latest song over a screenshot of Soulja Boy’s history on the Billboard charts. “Just cus it go viral don’t make it a hit. Show me your hits sir.” Soulja Boy was quick to bite back. “’She make it clap’ went #1 on billboard what chart is this man looking at? #bowowchallenge,” Soulja retaliated on Instagram. “That’s a Triller chart you know that shit don’t count,” Bow Wow replied with a laughing emoji attached.

As the friendly feud between the two MCs continues to heat up, it was reported by Bloomberg yesterday that Apple sought to purchase the Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created show due to its immense popularity. Insiders reported that Apple never engaged in a bidding war per se, but instead offered a massive price that was turned down. The live streaming event has already brought together some of the biggest names in music for legendary showdowns, but Bow Wow and Soulja’s penchant for ludicrous shenanigans means this Verzuz will surely be unlike any of the others.