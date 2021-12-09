Way back in summer—which feels like a lifetime ago as we approach the dead of winter—Meridian and Bloodline alumni Bossman Birdie and Paper Pabs introduced us to their new joint venture 3Smoke. The announcement came with a newly-inked record deal and a fresh batch of tracks ready to pump out. They’ve kept the output consistent ever since and now we have their latest one, “Fun”.

As with all the 3Smoke output, Pabs himself produced this one, giving it a big, lurching bass line and the occasional rolling hi-hat for the two MCs to lace with their gruff back-and-forth about shaming the competition and the work they’ve put in to get here.

Hit play on the video at the top to watch Bossman and Pabs show off their Stone Island garms, crisp white kicks and a bank-breaking whip. Once you’ve done that, make sure you add “Fun” to all your playlists.