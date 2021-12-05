Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity members are calling out Boosie Badazz after he was photographed wearing the frat’s letters on a black jacket, despite not being a member himself.

Boosie posted a clip of himself in the jacket to his Instagram, purposefully drawing attention to the piece by telling his fans “I know I look good in this jacket.”

“Remind me of the great Dr. Martin Luther King,” Boosie said. “I need whoever do the best stroll with this jacket, we gon have an award for y’all. Y’all go do the Run It Up challenge, and it’s big, bro.”

The clip, later shared by Akademiks, had a comment section full of people awaiting an all-out battle between Boosie and fraternity members, with one commenter asking if Boosie “already got yelled at by them frat dudes” for previous fashion choices. While that’s true, his latest post left even more Twitter users not very thrilled.

Back in 2020, Boosie was called out for rocking a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity sweater to a Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks game, for which he apologized.

“I apologize to ’em, but I need some [apologies] too because they talking ’bout they shed blood for this,” he said at the time. “They got people in my DMs talking like they built like me. Like they talking gangsta. I’m like bruh, it ain’t that serious. I don’t wanna do nothing witchu. My bad, dawg.”

Lil Boosie—who has made a string of homophobic comments this year directed toward Lil Nas X and beyond—also recently decided to enroll in college himself this year, specifically Mississippi’s Jackson State next semester.

“I’ve been coming to Jackson since I was 14, and I love y’all,” Boosie said in a video. “Y’all love my stanky drawers and I love y’all back. And I just wanted to tell y’all that y’all always been supportive of me and it’s a big secret I wasn’t going to let it out, but I’m enrolling in Jackson State next semester.”