The Manchester, Tennessee-based music festival Bonnaroo has announced that it will require attendees to either provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to enter this year.

The festival took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority,” festival organizers said. “As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021.”

Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival, which went down from Jul 29, 2021 to Aug 1, 2021, also required attendees to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated or provide a recent negative COVID-19 test.

“Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination,” organizers continued in a following tweet. “The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th.”

The festival will go down September 2-5.

Bonnaroo is also asking that those who are unvaccinated to provide a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no longer than 72 hours before the festival and still wear a mask to protect themselves and others. Masks will be required for all despite vaccination status while indoors.

Bonnaroo was one of the first festivals to announce that they would be returning and boasts a stacked lineup with artists like Tyler, the Creator, Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Run the Jewels, Kevin Gates, Tame Impala, J.I.D, and more set to take the stage in Tennessee.