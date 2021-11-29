Following his release from prison earlier this year, Bobby Shmurda has suggested he’s in need of therapy to help treat relationship to sex.

Shmurda was only 20 when he was arrested in 2014 on charges of conspiracy to murder and weapons possession; in 2016 he was sentenced to seven years in prison. After spending six years behind bars, he was released in February 2021 and has been making up for lost time ever since. It would appear he went overboard in one aspect, though.

“I need sexx therapy #Baddd 🥺,” he wrote on Sunday. “I need to be stopped lol frfr tho on the set.”

It’s not entirely clear if he believes he has an issue or is joking about how much action he’s gotten since he became a free man.

Bobby’s tweet arrives not long after he said he wants to work on a “strip club anthem” with none other than Adele, who just recently released her album 30.

“You know what the world needs….#BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club anthem 😂,” he tweeted. In a follow-up, he shared a GIF of him dancing and added, “Her voice just make you wanna.”