Bobby Shmurda knows how to treat his community.

On Sunday, in celebration of Father’s Day, the New York rapper held his “Father’s Day Give Back Brunch,” a Brooklyn event for 200 underprivileged families, offering them both meals and haircuts. The event was mostly set up for dads and their kids, as Bobby and his team treated those at The Win Shelter with some Caribbean brunch, featuring jerk salmon, curried chickpeas, stewed chicken, mac and cheese and other options.

Three barbers also joined Bobby at the event and gave out free haircuts to all dads and kids in attendance, in an effort to make them “feel their best” for the holiday, a press release says.

Of course, knowing Bobby, that wasn’t all. As he already “gives back” electronics to fans on social media, he did the same for those at Sunday’s brunch, handing out gaming consoles, board games, action figures, fooftballs, jump ropes, costumes and more to the kids. The dads, on the other hand, were provided with some new clothing and books on the special day.

Leftover meals were then reportedly delivered to CAMBA Men’s Shelter in Brooklyn, too, so nothing went to waste after all was said and done.

In other Bobby news, the rapper was recently announced as a guest at the upcoming Made in America festival, with headliners Justin Bieber and Lil Baby. The event is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and is also set to feature acts like Megan Thee Stallion and Freddie Gibbs.