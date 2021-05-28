Two of Los Angeles’s most promising acts, Blxst and Bino Rideaux, have once again joined forces for their latest single, “Movie.”

Bino and Blxst released the new track on Friday. For “Movie,” the pair deviates from the dark melodics they used to introduce themselves to create a lighter—but equally entertaining—record.

“I told little shawty she the realest/I’m tryna make this shit a movie/You only call me in your feelings,” Bino sings on the chorus. “You sick of fuckin’ with a goofy/And I know I ain’t the easiest to deal with/All that trauma, you might lose me/If I wasn’t gon’ gettin’ it, would you choose me?”

“I gotta be patient with relationship,” Blxst adds. “But you should know/Heart on my sleeve, don’t go breaking it/I’m chasing it, I can’t go broke,”

Outside of their own popular movements, Blxst and Bino Rideaux have turned themselves into one of LA’s premiere duos. After creating several singles together, they decided to drop their joint EP, Sixtape, in 2019. Now, the pair seems ready to capitalize on Blxst’s breakout year with “Movie” being the first single off their upcoming Sixtape 2 project.

Listen to Blxst and Bino Rideaux’s new single, “Movie,” above.