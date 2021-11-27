Blueface kicked off the weekend by releasing his “Chose Me” single and corresponding video. The song was assisted by Los Angeles-based artist Blxst, who also serves as the track’s producer.

“Big house on the hill where it’s sunny/I ain’t trippin’ off that ShadeRoom post, I get money,” Blueface raps in the first verse. “N***as in the comments actin’ like it’s funny/ Them the ones you gotta watch for, I can see what time it is.”

The “Chose Me” visual was directed by filmmaker Keemotion, who has also worked with everyone from Latto to Bankroll Freddie, and Young Miami. The video shows Blueface and Blxst enjoying the high life, as they live it up inside an ultra-luxe mansion surrounded by women.

“Chose Me” arrives months after Blueface released his “TikTok” track, which is expected to land on his upcoming project, Fan or Opp. The 24-year-old rapper spoke about the album during a recent interview with XXL magazine.

“… It’s just more polished,” he said about the project. “It’s just more, you know, obviously I’m getting better at it if I’m doing it longer, but it’s a lot of experimenting. A lot of tracks I experimented with on there. A lot of the old stuff, but better old stuff. Still that old Blue, but better. That’s all I really been trying to do is just be better.”

You can watch the “Chose Me” video up top and stream the song now on all major platforms.