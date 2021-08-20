It’s been just over two weeks since we were gifted with Blanco’s NSG-assisted single “Surveillance”, and now he’s back with his debut mixtape, City Of God.

Blanco is famed for delivering UK drill heat, and while he gives us that here, he also has lighter moments sprinkled throughout the tape’s 14 tracks. The 169-produced “Cerberus” sees Blanco go head-to-head with K-Trap and Loski over an elastic drill beat, while the Sango-produced “Asura & Indra” is a dreamy piece that will have you up in your feels.

As well as the aformentioned collabs, Ama Lou and Central Cee also feature, with production coming in from the likes of LiTek, iLL BLU and The Elements.

In a recent interview, Blanco said that after City Of God, “the plan is to drop an album [and] bring it to the next level. That’s my plan; everything on the tape, but just ten times better. I know how to do a tape now. Getting used to it was long, but I feel like I understand it now. I can work on perfecting everything.”

Listen to City Of God in full below.