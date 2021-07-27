After years of dropping singles both as a solo artist and as a member of the drill crew Harlem Spartans, Kennington rapper Blanco is gearing up to release his debut project, City Of God, on August 6.

To get fans even more excited for the drop, Blanco has just dropped the visuals for his NSG-assisted single “Surveillance”. As soon as “Surveillance” starts, you know what kind of track it’s going to be. Produced by Elements, the song revels in a tropical trap rhythm, complemented by the effortlessly cool, nonchalant flows of Blanco and the NSG boys.

The accompanying video is just as vibrant and feel-good as the track itself, featuring everyone’s post-COVID-19 dreams—sun, good vibes and Magnums on deck.