Billie Eilish is requesting a court-ordered restraining order against a man who has allegedly been threatening and harassing her while also camping out near her Los Angeles home, TMZ has learned.

Eilish claims in court docs that she has seen a man named John Hearle stationed at a school across the street from her house since the summer. Hearle allegedly watches the 19-year-old singer enter and leave her residence, and has attempted to interact by either saying something to her or making gestures, such as pretending to slit his throat.

Eilish alleges Hearle has sent her unsettling letters where he has threatened to harm her. “You can’t get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me … You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die … You will die,” he allegedly wrote in one such note.

His constant presence close to her home, along with the disturbing letters, have understandably made Eilish anxious and concerned for the safety of herself and her family. She’s asking a judge to require that Hearle remain at least 200 yards away from her and her parents. The LAPD are also investigating the matter, but no arrests have been made yet.

In June, a judge extended the restraining order for another man who showed up to her L.A. home after traveling from New York. On one occasion, the person sat down on the family’s front porch and read a book. He cannot be within 100 yards of Eilish and her family for the next three years.