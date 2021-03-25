Big Sean dropped a performance video for the songs “Lucky Me” and “Still I Rise” from his latest album Detroit 2. The project version of “Still I Rise” included a feature from Dom Kennedy, who was absent from this performance

In the visual, Sean performs the two tracks with a backing band, releasing it as a celebration of his 33rd birthday on Thursday. He’s been consistently releasing music videos for Detroit 2, with the most recent being “Body Language” with Ty Dolla Sign and Jhené Aiko, and “Deep Reverence” with Nipsey Hussle.

Detroit 2 also includes features from Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Diddy, Anderson .Paak, and more. Sean’s fifth studio album was the follow-up to his 2012 mixtape Detroit, which he recently announced will hit streaming services next month.

Sean also recently shared a new song with YG, “Go Big,” which appears on the soundtrack of Amazon and Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America. Watch Sean’s performance video for “Lucky Me / Still I Rise” at the top.