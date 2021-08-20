Two years since first teasing its existence, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have announced their collaborative album The Big Sleepover will arrive on Sept. 3.

In tandem with the announcement, the duo has shared a new single “The Big Sleep Is Over” and an accompanying animated music video. Featuring Jamaican vocalist Kay-I, the dancehall-leaning track captures the chemistry between the pair of Dungeon Family legends, as Big Boi opens the song with a scene-stealing verse.

“I make fantasy reality so bitch get out the way/I’m perfection personified on the first take/Jedi rap shit, I was blessed with on my birthday/Check my track record, I sit back and attack shit in the worst way/ Never been washed,” he raps over the Caribbean-influenced production.

The Big Sleepover was first teased in 2019, after the release of the CeeLo Green-featuring track “Intentions.” Since then, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have linked up for three additional songs: “Can’t Sleep,” “We The Ones,” and “Lower Case (no cap).”

Prior to the release of their joint LP, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown will hit the road for a Fall tour beginning with their headlining set at the MLS All Star Game in Los Angeles on Aug. 24.

Check out the animated video for “The Big Sleep Is Over” up top, and stream the song now on all major platforms.



