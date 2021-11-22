From delivering the mail to delivering some of the funniest bars we’ve heard in a minute, Bfb Da Packman has always stayed true to himself. In this episode, we go back to Bfb’s roots in Flint, Michigan to talk to him, his beloved grandma, and his day ones to show all that has changed and all that hasn't since he broke through. No Co-sign is a docuseries that follows a buzzworthy artist on the precipice of breakthrough stardom. Through fly-on-the-wall moments and revelatory interviews, the series explores an emerging artist’s origin story and documents the moments that exist between internet virality and mainstream fame.