This week, Polo G confronts his fame and wealth on “RAPSTAR.” Brockhampton release their highly-anticipated album Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, featuring the dreamy record “What’s the Occasion?” And $NOT linked up with Lil Skies and Internet Money for “Whipski.” Doja Cat, SZA, Majid Jordan, Unusual Dermont, and more also blessed us new music. While we are acknowledging the latest releases, we also received heartbreaking news. DMX passed away at the age of 50 years old. We’ll continue to remember his incomparable legacy. Rest in peace.

Check out the best new music of the week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify here.