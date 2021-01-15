Things are starting to pick up as we move deeper into the new year. In her first release of 2021, Ariana Grande released the remix to “34+45” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. Young Thug and Juice WRLD teamed up for the posthumous record “Bad Boy.” And after a breakout year in 2020 with Ho, why is you here, Flo Milli is back with the braggadocious record, “Roaring 20s.” This week’s list also includes songs from dvsn, DaBaby, and more.

Check out the best new music of the week. And follow our playlist on Spotify here.