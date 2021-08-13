Before you head out for the weekend, you should know about some of the biggest music releases this week. Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine connected on “Fly With Me,” which is a standout on Benny’s new album Pyrex Picasso. Denzel Curry is back with his bar-heavy track “The Game.” And YNW Melly and Lil Uzi Vert joined forces on “Mind of Melvin” from Melly’s new album Just a Matter of Slime. This week’s list also includes new collaborations from Lizzo and Cardi B, WizKid and Justin Bieber, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. You can also follow our playlist on Spotify for more updates here.