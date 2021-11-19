It’s been a busy week for new music. After a nearly six-year hiatus, Adele is back with a new album, 30, featuring the electrifying standout “Oh My God.” Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss joined forces for their first collaboration in years on “Black Illuminati.” Isaiah Rashad and Young Nudy united on “Deep Blue” from the The House Is Burning deluxe edition. And this week’s list also includes collaborations from Morray and Benny the Butcher, Snoop Dogg and Blxst, Rico Nasty and Flo Milli, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify here.