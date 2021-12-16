It’s been a great year for new music—especially over the past six months. As COVID restrictions started to lift this summer, some of our favorite artists finally released the albums they’d been holding onto. Nearly every week, there was a flood of great new music to sift through. There were blockbuster releases from A-list artists—dueling rollouts from Kanye West and Drake dominated the summer—and standout albums from rising stars like Baby Keem, Summer Walker, and Don Toliver. On any given Friday, we were greeted with long-anticipated projects from veteran acts like Silk Sonic and stunning debuts from newcomers like Yebba. To recognize that, the team over at Complex Music worked hard to create the ultimate list of the best albums of the year. See The Full List Here: https://www.complex.com/music/best-albums-of-2021/