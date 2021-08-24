For East London rap prospect Berna, 2020 was all about the PLRK project—a deftly executed 10-tracker that earned him big streaming figures and considerable critical acclaim. After that was all wrapped up, he then kicked off 2021 with the first post-EP release, “No Sweat”, which proved to be one of his most successful yet, but until he released his latest single, “Da Pattern”, he’s been pretty quiet since.

Produced by Jason Julian and R-Lo, “Da Pattern” is one of his lighter tunes, especially next to some of the more drill-focused tracks he put out last year. Bouncing along with some reggae horns and a light-footed bass line, it lands just at the right time, ready to soundtrack the final moments of the summer.

In tune with that, the visuals from Kaylum Dennis follow Berna and his people as they cast aside the year’s struggles and head out on their scooters to spread the summertime vibes through the whole block. Press play on the visuals above and be sure to add “Da Pattern” to your playlists.