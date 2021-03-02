Coi Leray and her father, The Source co-founder Benzino, have been going back-and-forth on social media after Leray took aim at him on her Lil Durk-featuring remix of “No More Parties.”

In the lyrics, she claims that Benzino wasn’t a good father: “My daddy let me down, but I promise you, I won’t let up / I wanna say fuck that man but the shit won’t make me better.” However, Benzino has since denied her accusations, saying that Leray “was raised in a mansion and had everything she ever asked for. My other two sons are grown and would never say these things.”

On Tuesday, Benzino took to Instagram to once again discuss his feud with his daughter, ultimately blaming the internet and declaring “a state of emergency.”

His note follows Leray’s Instagram Live rant, where she openly shared her frustrations with her father. “It’s crazy ‘cause we was just on the phone crying yesterday, sharing this moment. Like, really sharin’ the moment,” she said. “For this man to come on here and do this is so lame and this is the reason he burned all his bridges today.”

In another clip, she said, “I’m on Rolling Stone breaking all types of records and this bitch ass n***a Benzino wants to fucking come online and start fucking with me instead of being a father and just supporting me.”

Benzino wasn’t pleased with Leray’s accusations. “Now I’m bro, n***a and a bitch ass n***a. Really? Really? Me?” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the most disrespectful shit I’ve ever experienced. The names she just called [me] can never be forgiven or forgotten.”

Leray also took to Twitter to rant about her relationship with Benzino. “Just like a month ago he called me. We spoke. Told him I needed him. I needed my father in this cold world. He said I should of been a boy,” she tweeted. “Reasons why I be thinking I need a n***a to love me now because your bitch ass never did!!”

“And this why I never wanted anybody to know !! I’m embarrassed to be your daughter,” she added. “I should of been a boy your right cause I would of knocked you the fuck out already.”

She later apologized and said she had been “stepping out of character.”

Leray released her “No More Parties” (Remix) on Feb. 19, which has since become her first Billboard Hot 100 song, debuting at No. 84.