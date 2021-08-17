XO rapper Belly just shared some major news with fans.

As he announced on social media Tuesday, he’ll be dropping his upcoming studio album, See You Next Wednesday, on Aug. 27, with some added help from a few familiar faces.

Featured on the 15-track project will be The Weeknd, Nas, Young Thug, Moneybagg Yo, PnB Rock, Gunna, Nav, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, and Benny the Butcher, with production via Belly himself, The Weeknd, DannyBoyStyles, and The ANMLS. As he previously revealed, Belly also made sure to get The Weeknd and Jay-Z’s approval before giving the project the green light.

“Before I officially close out an album, there’s two people I play it for to get the seal of approval,” Belly shared back in January. “Hov and Abel. That being said, I can officially say the album is done.”

See You Next Wednesday will be the rapper’s third studio album, and his first in three years following 2018’s Immigrant. Belly previously shared the track and visuals for “Better Believe,” an album cut featuring Young Thug and The Weeknd, as well as singles “Zero Love” with Moneybagg Yo, and “Money on the Table” with Benny the Butcher.

Check out the tracklist below.