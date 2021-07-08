Like many other artists currently, Ari Lennox is enjoying living her life more than making new music right now. The Dreamville songstress took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to express how proud she is of her last album, Shea Butter Baby, and that she has put her heart and soul into every release up to his point.

“I’m forever proud if SBB is the only project I ever make,” Ari tweeted. “I think it was perfect and I wrote it.”

Shea Butter Baby is Ari’s debut studio album and came out in 2019. The album dropped to positive critical reception and eventually landed Lennox with her first platinum plaque for its single and title track, “Shea Butter Baby.”

Ari recognizes the hard work that she has put into her craft, and like other artists, she doesn’t feel like she owes the world anything else. She isn’t saying she’s stepping away from music as Chika recently did, but Ari did clarify that there is no release date on any new project until it feels right to her.

“So until it feels right there simply won’t be no date on another project,” she said. “So living my life is what I’ll continue doing.”

Given the rabid nature that some stans adopt, artists are not public servants and do not owe anyone anything. Check out what else Ari had to say about her discography below.