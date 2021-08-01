Ari Lennox had a surprise for fans.

The R&B singer-songwriter was tonight’s headliner at the 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival with openers KAMAUU and Gary NESTA Pines. During her performance of her platinum-selling single “Shea Butter Baby,” off her debut album of the same name, she unexpectedly brought out J. Cole.

Fans were understandably hyped.

Earlier this month, Lennox reflected on her discography and gave an update on her sophomore project. In since-deleted tweets, she wrote, “I’m forever proud if SBB is the only project I ever make. I think it was perfect and I wrote it. So until it feels right there simply won’t be no date on another project. So living my life is what I’ll continue doing.”

Lennox even said the songs she was working on were “beautiful,” hinting that she locked in with Atlanta’s own Organized Noize back in March.

Cole is expected to go on tour in September with 21 Savage and Morray and perform songs from his new album The Off-Season. He will return to Dreamville Festival in 2022, which was originally put on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.