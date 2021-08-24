On what would’ve been his anniversary with Karol G, Anuel AA has released his new single “23 Preguntas,” asking his ex a string of questions in an emotional and timely music video.

“So many fights that you want to erase me,” he croons on the track, which also features an appearance from Rauw Alejandro. “Tell me if you don’t want to listen to me? Tell me if it doesn’t feel like the first time? Instead of finishing, let’s start again.”

Taking to socials, Anuel confirmed the reason for its release date, as Billboard made note of Aug. 23 being their anniversary when the artist shared that the track means a lot to him.

“August 23rd is a date that signifies a lot to me,” he wrote. “I hope you like it.”

Back in April, the famous pair confirmed their split on social media. Anuel took to Instagram Live at the time to announce that they were no longer together. Karol also shared a message of her own on her Instagram Stories.

“The truth is that we’re not together,” Anuel said. “The times that people have seen us together is because we still love each other. We tried to recover what was lost but we took our different paths. May God bless her and that she continues to achieve her dreams and goals.”

“23 Preguntas” is Anuel’s second track released in August, following his Chris Jedi collab “Los De Siempre,” and arriving a few months after he hopped on CJ’s “Whoopty (Latin Mix)” along with Ozuna. His last album, Los Dioses with Ozuna, was released back in January.