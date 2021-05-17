Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic experience will arrive by the end of next summer.

This release window for the project, which is comprised of both a new studio album and a series, was among the updates Cudi provided fans in a pair of tweets on Monday. Per Cudi, the first season of the Entergalactic series has been recorded and will see Cudi “changing the game as always.”

Cudi also noted that there will be no deluxe edition of Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, the original edition of which arrived back in December. According to Cudi, he’s instead been focusing on new material.

Also tucked into that tweet was an explanation for a recently released clip of what sounded like a new take on “Mr. Rager.” Later, Cudi assured fans there’s “some other magical shit” on the way, as well. He also personally shouted out A24, his MAD SOLAR team, and BRON. As announced in 2020, Cudi will soon star alongside Mia Goth in a new Ti West-directed horror entry from A24 and BRON.

In case you missed it, here’s the snippet in question:

Back in 2019, Kenya Barris—who’s executive-producing the Entergalactic series for Netflix—told Complex that fans can expect “the most ambitious thing” from himself and Cudi.

“Each song will have a 30-minute narrative that kind of explains what that song is about and it’s a love story. … It’s a youthful love story told through Cudi’s music,” Barris said during a ComplexCon edition of Watch Less.

When announced in early 2019, Entergalactic was billed as an “innovative adult animated music series” based on Cudi’s upcoming album of the same name. The series, per Netflix, follows a young man on his journey to discover love. Cudi will write, star, and executive produce the series. Ian Edelman, who previously created the Cudi-featuring HBO series How to Make It in America, will also write and executive produce.