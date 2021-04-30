If you had any expectations for the second part of AG Club’s debut album… well, you shouldn’t have.

The Bay Area collective is back today with the F*ck Your Expectations Pt. 2, which arrives just a few weeks after its first installment. And similar to the first part, they’ve brought some friends along with them, with features from NLE Choppa, A$AP Ferg and Sam Truth, who appears three times on the initial offering.

Hailed by Pigeons & Planes as an artist to watch in 2021, the creative ensemble’s DIY flair is on full display throughout the record and its 10 new tracks. On Twitter, the crew promised followers that it “only gets bigger from here.”

“big thank you to all the ppl who support us and make this shit worthwhile don’t know where we’d be without you guys all love to the club members, new & old and huge shouts out to everybody on the home front we hope you’re proud,” AG Club wrote Thursday night.

In bringing their material together, member Jody Fontaine told P&P this month that they try to “consume as much stuff as we possibly can.” Check out that full feature here and listen to AG Club’s latest drop below.

“I feel like that’s why we bond,” Jody said. “We just like to listen to all types of music and watch all types of stuff to get inspiration from so many places so everything we make never ends up looking or sounding a certain way.”