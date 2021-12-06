Adele‘s latest album, 30, maintained its stronghold on the Billboard 200 for a second consecutive week, Billboard reports.

30 moved 288,000 equivalent album units, a 66 percent drop from its massive debut total, but also the largest second week for an album since Scorpion by Drake in 2018. Adele’s latest offering is comprised of 225,000 from traditional album sales, and 61,000 by way of SEA units, equaling 81.33 million on-demand streams of the set’s songs.

The continued success of 30 comes after Adele announced last week that she will be joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and Britney Spears, and taking her talents to Vegas for a 12-week residency at the Caesars Palace Hotel. Weekends With Adele will last from January until April with the singer performing every Friday and Saturday.

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded release, Red (Taylor’s Version), settled into the No. 2 spot for a second week in a row, with a strong showing of 102,000 equivalent album units. After earning her 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 late last month, and nearly laying claim to the highest weekly sum of 2021, Swift has continued to amass units in the six figures in subsequent weeks since her latest album’s debut.

Michael Bublé’s Christmas marked its yearly holiday season return to the chart last week, but experienced another jump from ninth to the third slot this week after earning 59,000 units. Billboard points out Christmas reached No. 1 in 2011 and 2012, and has returned to the top 10 around this time every year since.