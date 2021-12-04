Haim has put their own spin on Adam Sandler’s “Hanukkah Song.”

The band took to Instagram on Friday to debut a cover version of the 1994 Saturday Night Live classic with references from 2021. Haim replaces Sandler’s original names with current celebrities, from Paul Thomas Anderson’s wife Maya Rudolph to Schitt’s Creek creators Eugene and Dan Levy to actor Timothee Chalamet.

“Doja Cat’s half Jewish, [Timothée] Chalamet’s half, too. Put’ em both together: What a fine-lookin’ Jew!” Este sings. “Sandler we love you,” they wrote in the post’s caption.

Sandler took to Twitter to approve of Haim’s updated cover, writing, “Love you ladies! You are three badass jews! See you on tour!”

“The Chanukah Song” was first performed by Sandler on Saturday Night Livein 1994.

“When I was a kid, this time of year always made me feel a little left out because in school there were so many Christmas songs and all us Jewish kids had was the song ‘Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel,’” he said before performing the track on Weekend Update.

“Hanukkah is the festival of lights/Instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights/But when you feel like the only kid in town without a Christmas tree, here’s a list of people who are Jewish just like you and me,” Sandler sings, before listing off several iconic Jewish celebrities.