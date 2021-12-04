Aaron Carter’s recent split from Melanie Martin is getting messier by the day.

On Friday morning, the 33-year-old former pop star posted an Instagram story claiming he was “trapped” inside his bedroom because his ex-fiancée refused to his leave his Lancaster, California, home.

“I’m literally trapped inside my own bedroom because my ex will not leave my house,” he wrote, after sharing photos of him watching Iron Man and eating cookies.

Carter shared the message less than two weeks after he and Martin welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Prince. Carter announced their breakup via Twitter about a week later, claiming his estranged family played a big role in the split.

“Due to personal reason[s] Melanie Martin and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote, before referring to his twin sister, Angel, who filed a restraining order against him in 2019. “There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancée ruined everything [...] thanks Angel, you ruined my family. God bless.”

In subsequent tweets, Carter claimed he was too “shocked” to “shed a tear,” and continued to reference the alleged lies and betrayal.

Carter recently told TMZ he believes his family is trying to place him under a conservatorship. However, a source close to his older brother, Nick Carter, says that isn’t true.

“They do not speak and there is no conservatorship attempt happening,” the insider told E! Online. “No one has any idea where Aaron is getting this from.”