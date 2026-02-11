That Mexican OT Speared by Bull Twice at Texas Rodeo: 'Just Snapped Off on Me’

That Mexican OT has gone viral for being knocked into the air when a bull at a Texas rodeo practically knocked him into next week.
The wild moment happened at the Fort Bend County Rodeo in Rosenberg, Texas, in a popular event (organized by a group of people including That Mexican OT’s cousin) that saw the rapper, Paul Wall, and more perform as bulls charged around in the arena.
That Mexican OT made his way to the arena for some face time with the bulls and got more than he bargained for. In the clip that’s circulating all across social media, the rapper attempted to dodge a charging bull and got knocked into the air and did a full 360. Once his legs touched the ground, the bull caught him again, knocking him onto his back.
Check out the insane moment below.
Speaking to KHOU 11 afterwards, That Mexican OT explained what happened, saying that, “the bull just snapped off on me.”
Even though the incident looked pretty bad, the worst thing to happen to the rapper was that he tore his pants. With that being said though, he made it clear that he has no plan to become a professional bull rider in the wake of that.
“I think they are great at what they do,” he said. “They are super tough men. I admire that about them.”
This isn’t That Mexican OT’s first time getting the hurts from a rogue bull. Last year, the rapper was hit multiple times by a bull at the PBR Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas. He also performed tricks with bulls at the same venue, so maybe he’s used to bull beatdowns.