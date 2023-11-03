YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Lawyer Says House Arrest Is Causing Anxiety, Depression, and Weight Loss

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s legal team is looking to have the Richest Opp artist’s house arrest conditions changed, citing the current terms’ impact on his mental health.

As first reported by AllHipHop’s Greg Watkins, YoungBoy is hoping to have the definition of “employment-related activities” updated to help alleviate the stresses of confinement. Back in July, as fans know, YoungBoy reflected on feeling "unhealthy" in an Instagram post shared to his cat Neon's account.

“It’s me neon,” the message read. “I been seeing a lot my dad so unhealthy it’s scary even his mental he blows his money making people smile who don’t care to see the signs that’s literally in they face 20xanxz a day please #help.”

In the newly reported court docs, YoungBoy’s lawyer, James P. Manasseh, points to his client’s mental and physical health as signs that a change is needed.

“Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, loss of weight and sleep,” Manasseh said in the docs. “[YoungBoy] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation.”

Complex has reached out to Manasseh's office, as well as to a rep for YoungBoy Never Broke Again (real name Kentrell Gaulden), for comment. This story may be updated.

At the time of this writing, a Middle District of Louisiana court docket listed a Dec. 12 date for the case of USA vs. Gaulden. In 2022, notably, YoungBoy was found not guilty in another federal firearm case against him.

Back in February, YoungBoy gave a rare interview to Meaghan Garvey for Billboard during which he spoke about his life and creative process while serving his house arrest in the Salt Lake City area. While he took a more positive tone when reflecting on his situation at the time, as well as expressed gratitude for the beauty of where he’s living and the planet at large, he also pointed to the other side of the equation.

“There’s so much you can experience inside of it,” he said at the time. “But it is a very cruel place. And it’s not my home.”

Next for YoungBoy is the release of his latest project, Decided 2. The album is slated to be rolled out next Friday and includes the previously released singles "Deep Down," "My Body," and "Now Who."