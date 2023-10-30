YoungBoy Never Broke Again Calls Out YouTube Over Copyright Infringement Claim: 'Stop Blackballing Me'

'Decided 2' will mark NBA YoungBoy's fourth full-length project of 2023 after 'I Rest My Case,' 'Don't Try This At Home,' and 'Richest Op.'

Oct 30, 2023
Erika Goldring / Getty Images
Erika Goldring / Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is calling out YouTube after the video-sharing platform flagged one of his new songs for copyright infringement.

On Friday, NBA YoungBoy announced his next album, Decided 2, set for release on Nov. 10. Alongside the announcement, the Baton Rouge rapper released three new songs (“Deep Down,” “My Body,” and “Now Who”).

The visual for one of YoungBoy's new tracks was hit with a copyright violation, prompting him to hop on social media late Friday night to rip YouTube for the legal action.

“Stop blackballing me,” he said. “Suck my dick, I still don’t give a fuck. Fuck y’all!”

Twitter: @HipHopDX

Decided 2 will mark NBA YoungBoy's fourth full-length project of 2023 after I Rest My CaseDon't Try This At Home, and Richest Op.

Since the start of 2020, YoungBoy has now put 21 projects: five official albums (Top, Sincerely, Kentrell, The Last Slimeto, I Rest My Case, Don't Try This At Home), eight commercial mixtapes (38 Baby 2ColorsUntil I ReturnStill Flexin, Still SteppinRealer 2, 3800 Degrees, Ma I Got a Family, and Richest Opp), four collaborative offerings (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid, From the Bayou with Birdman, Better Than You with DaBaby, and 3860 with Quando Rondo), and four compilations (Ain’t Too Long 2Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1, Green Flag Activity, and Lost Files).

Youngboy Never Broke AgainNBA YoungboyYoutubeCopyrightCopyright Infringement

Latest in Music