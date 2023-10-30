YoungBoy Never Broke Again Calls Out YouTube Over Copyright Infringement Claim: 'Stop Blackballing Me'

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is calling out YouTube after the video-sharing platform flagged one of his new songs for copyright infringement.

On Friday, NBA YoungBoy announced his next album, Decided 2, set for release on Nov. 10. Alongside the announcement, the Baton Rouge rapper released three new songs (“Deep Down,” “My Body,” and “Now Who”).

The visual for one of YoungBoy's new tracks was hit with a copyright violation, prompting him to hop on social media late Friday night to rip YouTube for the legal action.

“Stop blackballing me,” he said. “Suck my dick, I still don’t give a fuck. Fuck y’all!”