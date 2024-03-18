Ye on Boosie Badazz’s "Wipe Me Down": 'I Take No Responsibility for Whatever That Genre Would Be Called'

Ye has amended his recent comments about having “invented every style of music of the past 20 years” to carefully exclude Boosie Badazz’s “Wipe Me Down” with Foxx and Webbie.
As previously reported, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Big Boy in a recent interview that he credits himself with the aforementioned feat, adding that he created multiple genres through his work. Specifically, Ye pointed to the undeniable impact of his 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak.
"I created Weeknd’s genre. Trav, Drake, everybody," Ye said in the interview, which saw him joined by his Vultures trilogy collaborator Ty Dolla Sign. "I’mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the Auto-Tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also."
Boosie later responded on Instagram, saying Ye "can't relate to nothing I rap about."
Over the weekend, Ye issued a brief but impactful response to Boosie's assessment. In it, he mocked Boosie's 2007 "Wipe Me Down" remix and distanced himself from the song by arguing that it's exempt from his prior argument.
“I just saw that Wipe Me Down was made in 2007,” Ye said in an all-caps IG Stories update that was ultimately removed. “I take no responsibility for whatever that genre would be called.”
The second volume of Ye and Ty's Vultures trilogy, originally set for a March 8 release, had still not been rolled out at the time of this writing. Initially, the duo had planned to release three volumes of new music across three months: February, March, and April. Vultures 1 ultimately arrived on Feb. 10, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and holding that spot for two consecutive weeks.
Meanwhile, "Carnival," a breakout track from the album, is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. When commemorating the position last week, Ye took the moment as an opportunity to hand out "fuck yous" to Drake, Adidas, and many more.