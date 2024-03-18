Ye on Boosie Badazz’s "Wipe Me Down": 'I Take No Responsibility for Whatever That Genre Would Be Called'

Ye has amended his recent comments about having “invented every style of music of the past 20 years” to carefully exclude Boosie Badazz’s “Wipe Me Down” with Foxx and Webbie.

As previously reported, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Big Boy in a recent interview that he credits himself with the aforementioned feat, adding that he created multiple genres through his work. Specifically, Ye pointed to the undeniable impact of his 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak.

"I created Weeknd’s genre. Trav, Drake, everybody," Ye said in the interview, which saw him joined by his Vultures trilogy collaborator Ty Dolla Sign. "I’mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the Auto-Tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also."