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Xzibit Details How He's Kept His Beloved Cat Alive for Over 20 Years Using Special Diet, IV Fluids

"She's seen it all," X said of his beloved feline companion.

Xzibit wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, and a gold chain smiles outdoors.
Image via Getty/Marcus Ingram

Xzibit is setting the standard for cat lovers everywhere.

As you may have seen, the Kingmaker artist and former Pimp My Ride host has been the talk of more cat-focused corners of social media in recent days thanks to his beloved Thundercat, who’s been rocking for more than 20 years.

In response to the attention he and his feline companion have been getting, X was kind enough to lay out the strategy he utilizes to keep Thundercat happy and healthy in her elder years.

“Everybody's going crazy over my fucking cat,” X said in a video shared to Instagram this week. “I had no idea you guys liked cats that much, but Thundercat has been in my life for a long time. She's seen it all. Everybody's asking how I kept her alive for, you know, this long. Well, first of all, I love my cat. I take care of her and I look out.”

From there, X, 51, detailed Thundercat’s overall health journey, including a treatment she underwent for a thyroid issue that caused her to lose “a lot of weight.” He also specified what he includes in her diet, noting her preference for dry food. Junk food, X added, also makes it into the mix from time to time, albeit only when “she’s on her best behavior.”

Thundercat’s regimen also includes the administering of fluids targeting her kidney issues, with X crediting an unnamed doctor and nurse duo for taking good care of her in that regard.

“But here’s the thing,” X added. “People have loved my cat as much as I have for a long time, so people send me shit all the time associated with my cat. The fact that this is going crazy is beyond me. But this is the kind of shit I get.”

X then showed off a custom sweater emblazoned with Thundercat’s face, as well as multiple paintings featuring her likeness.

“’It’s no joke,” he said. “People love Thundercat. I love Thundercat. I’m glad you guys like her as much as I do.”

If you were wondering whether the increasingly famous Thundercat now has an IG presence of her own, she does:

As of this writing, the celebrated kitty has amassed more than 24,000 followers and counting.

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