Fans Have Fun With News of ‘The Alchemist’ Book Adaptation With Clips of Producer

Fans are understandably excited about a sadly nonexistent movie about producer The Alchemist following word that rights for Paulo Coelho’s 1988 book, titled The Alchemist, had gone to Legendary Entertainment.

This week, Variety reported that Legendary was developing a movie adaptation of the internationally known allegorical novel with TriStar Pictures and Palmstar Media. Currently attached to the project is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Enola Holmes writer Jack Thorne. This is not the first time an adaptation of Coelho’s story has been put in motion.

Naturally, news of the deal was met with immediate mentions of legendary producer and artist The Alchemist, who has nothing to do with the book or the potential film. Still, fans were quick to playfully join in by sharing key moments from his discography that would be particularly powerful to have cinematically recreated.