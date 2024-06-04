Sukihana Says She Doesn’t Let Her Kids Listen to Her Songs: 'I’m an Adult Entertainer, I Make Vulgar Music'

Sukihana is telling fellow parents to "watch your children" when it comes to what music, film and TV they are engaging with on a regular basis.
In a recent conversation on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, the "Cocaine" artist referred to her own children when laying out where she stands in terms of lyrical content.
"What I look like letting my kids listen to my music?" she said around five minutes into the discussion seen below. "I’m an adult entertainer. I make vulgar music."
Elaborating further, Sukihana, who last year collaborated with Sexyy Red on "Hood Rats," said "kids should be kids," which requires monitoring.
"Just like I monitor who my kids listen to," she said. "I still wouldn’t let my kids listen to me. What the fuck? Maybe one day I’ll make a children’s song and they will listen to that."
As Sukihana recalled, she went through the same experience when she was younger, as her mother took away her DMX and 2Pac tapes. "I wasn’t allowed to listen to shit," she said.
Sukihana then pointed out that her own approach as a parent applies to artists who are men, as well. She also argued that there are certain TV series and films that she would not want children taking in at a young age.
"Just watch your children," she added. "Shit."
These days, however, Sukihana says she’s in a "grown and matured" frame of mind, meaning what she writes about will certainly change as her career continues.
"I ain’t about to be talking about sucking dicks forever," she said, laughing.
In the same interview, Sukihana looked back on record label issues she dealt with earlier in her career. See that clip below.
Of course, it’s mostly women who are frequently hit with criticism of the lyrical content variety. Meanwhile, men rarely face the kind of absurd, borderline puritanical goofiness often leveled at women in rap. Monitor children, yes; but also let artists be artists, first and foremost.
Trina, notably, made a similar argument when showing public support for Sukihana and Sexyy Red last year.
"This is freedom of speech," she told SOHH back in November. "We’re not locked up. We’re not chained down. Say what you wanna say, make music of what you feel like. This is their experience, their struggle, their raunchiness, their whatever they feel, wherever they came up at. … If you don’t like it, guess what? Don’t listen. That’s why we have ears."