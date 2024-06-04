Sukihana Says She Doesn’t Let Her Kids Listen to Her Songs: 'I’m an Adult Entertainer, I Make Vulgar Music'

Sukihana is telling fellow parents to "watch your children" when it comes to what music, film and TV they are engaging with on a regular basis.

In a recent conversation on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, the "Cocaine" artist referred to her own children when laying out where she stands in terms of lyrical content.

"What I look like letting my kids listen to my music?" she said around five minutes into the discussion seen below. "I’m an adult entertainer. I make vulgar music."

Elaborating further, Sukihana, who last year collaborated with Sexyy Red on "Hood Rats," said "kids should be kids," which requires monitoring.

"Just like I monitor who my kids listen to," she said. "I still wouldn’t let my kids listen to me. What the fuck? Maybe one day I’ll make a children’s song and they will listen to that."

As Sukihana recalled, she went through the same experience when she was younger, as her mother took away her DMX and 2Pac tapes. "I wasn’t allowed to listen to shit," she said.

Sukihana then pointed out that her own approach as a parent applies to artists who are men, as well. She also argued that there are certain TV series and films that she would not want children taking in at a young age.

"Just watch your children," she added. "Shit."