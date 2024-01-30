Snoop Dogg Credits Michel’le for Opening Line of Classic Hit “Gin and Juice”

"Yep, I remember who gave me my first line," Snoop said when asked about the song around two minutes into the video above. "Michel’le gave me that first line. Nobody knew that. We was eating some spaghetti one night. She had, like, spaghetti with mushrooms and shit in it. And then she made one of them Kamikaze drinks and then she was like, 'Snoop Dogg, you should start your song off with like, with so much drama in the L-B-C.' I’m like, I like that line."

A few days later, Snoop said, he took Michel’le's suggestion when hitting the booth.

"I remembered what she said and I just started it off with, 'With so much drama in the L-B-C,' and the rest just [came] naturally, just telling a story about me walking through the hood and doing my thing and whatnot. But I just remember her saying that line and giving me the first line. That’s always the hard part, getting that first line to the song started. So when she gave me that first line, I was off and running."

As everyone knows, that line landed on the final version of the track, which appears on Snoop's debut, Doggystyle. While the album itself was released in November 1993, "Gin and Juice" wasn't pushed as a single until January 1994.