YoungBoy Never Broke Again Joins J.K. Mac for New Song and Video "Swear"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again helps bring the unique vision of Alabama’s own J.K. Mac to life in a new song and video.
Today, the duo’s “Swear” collaboration was rolled out via the Gala Music platform, where it will be available exclusively for a limited period of 60 days. In a statement to Complex, Gala Music president Leila Steinberg teased that Mac, whose previous 2024 singles include "Roll Up" and "Baby. Baby," would be releasing more music through the platform soon.
"We are thrilled to host the exclusive premiere of 'Swear' by J.K. Mac and YoungBoy NBA," Steinberg said. "This collaboration not only showcases the immense talent of these artists but also underscores Gala Music's commitment to providing a platform for groundbreaking music experiences."
Further commemorating the “Swear” release is a special mystery box giving fans a shot at winning $GALA and $MUSIC tokens, exclusive merch, studio session tickets, FaceTime tickets, and more. Mystery box sales launch this week at a price point of $9.99.
For more info on "Swear," as well as on other Gala Music releases, see here and check out the track below.
It's been a hell of a year for Mac so far. Over the past few months, he's been teasing the seemingly imminent arrival of a new album, marking his first full-length release since 2022's All.Demons.Have.Demons.
YoungBoy, meanwhile, is fresh off the release of his Compliments of Grave Digger Mountain project, which launched earlier this month. Back in November, the same month he shared his Decided mixtape sequel, the prolific artist sat down with Joe La Puma for an exclusive conversation.
Revisit that below.