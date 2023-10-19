Missy Elliott Puts $50,000 Toward Past-Due Rents of 26 Families in Her Hometown

Missy Elliott is giving back to the people of her hometown in a truly inspiring way.

Per the Virginian-Pilot, Missy commemorated the 2023 edition of Missy Elliott Day in Virginia by donating $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The donation will go toward past-due rent for an estimated 26 families who were previously facing the possibility of eviction.

“Any time that I can help somebody is always a blessing,” she told WTKR News 3. “Instead of it being about me, I want it to be about the people here in my hometown.”