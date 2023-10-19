Missy Elliott Puts $50,000 Toward Past-Due Rents of 26 Families in Her Hometown

Missy Elliott is giving back to the people of her hometown in a truly inspiring way.
Per the Virginian-Pilot, Missy commemorated the 2023 edition of Missy Elliott Day in Virginia by donating $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The donation will go toward past-due rent for an estimated 26 families who were previously facing the possibility of eviction.
“Any time that I can help somebody is always a blessing,” she told WTKR News 3. “Instead of it being about me, I want it to be about the people here in my hometown.”
Next for Missy is the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 3 in Brooklyn. She’s being inducted alongside a 2023 class that also includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Rage Against the Machine, George Michael, Willie Nelson, DJ Kool Herc, The Spinners, and more.
Missy also recently spoke with Complex about her work with Hype Williams, with whom she made the iconic 1997 video for “The Rain” and more. Looking back on how the ideas for what became that video first started coming together, Missy said she and the massively influential director "meshed perfectly" and "understood each other's vision."
Joining Missy in looking back on Hype's career for the new piece by Aria Hughes were Jay-Z, Irv Gotti, and more. Read more here, then check out Hype's recent Complex interview.