Kreayshawn Questions Still Being in Debt to Label After “Gucci Gucci” Goes Platinum: 'Math Not Mathing'

Kreayshawn says the math is “not mathing” after her 2011 single “Gucci Gucci” received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Indeed, per the official RIAA Gold and Platinum listings, Kreayshawn’s 2011 hit “Gucci Gucci” was certified Platinum on Oct. 27. Back in October 2012, the track was certified Gold. Other recent RIAA certifications include ASAP Rocky’s “Praise the Lord” (Platinum), Fall Out Boy’s “Grand Theft Autumn” (Platinum), and a slew of new Drake distinctions.

"Gucci Gucci" served as the first single from Kreayshawn's debut album Somethin' 'Bout Kreay, released through Columbia (owned by Sony Music) back in 2012. The album, despite the success of "Gucci Gucci," launched in the No. 112 position on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“Crazy that I will owe Sony 800k on one album… for 10+ years!” Kreayshawn said on Twitter on Monday. “But it’s platinum? it’s sounding fishy.. I know mfs eating off me till this day but PLATINUM? STILL IN THE SAME MONEY DEBT? 10 YEARS? Math not mathing. But damn wtf. … CRAZY!”

From there, Kreayshawn elaborated further, including by sharing a screenshot showing the debt in question broken down. According to Kreayshawn, she hasn’t had a legal team or managers “for years now.” She also highlighted the fact that her initial label deal was inked prior to the streaming boom.

“[W]hen my album dropped and it was low sales and everyone made fun of me but it was actually being streamed but the streams don’t count back then as sales like they do now,” she said on Twitter. “Mfs got it way chiller. My true oakland black metal album makes $ though so stream that!

Elsewhere, Kreayshawn said she was dropped by her label after announcing a pregnancy.

"LMAO Im bitter af str8 up idc," she said in another tweet. "Im grateful and bitter at the same time."

See more below.