Kaytranada Shares 'Timeless' Album f/ Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, and More

"Timeless music. That’s all it is."
Kaytranada’s words herald the arrival of his new solo albumTimeless. This album comes five years after 2019’s 'Bubba,' which received widespread acclaim and won Kaytranada two Grammy Awards. Timeless features a star-studded lineup, including Childish Gambino and Tinashe.
Rochelle Jordan, Lou Phelps, Durand Bernarr, Don Toliver, Charlotte Day Wilson, Ravyn Lenae, Dawn Richard, Anderson .Paak, SiR, Thundercat, PinkPantheress, and Mariah the Scientist are also featured on the 21-track project.
Ahead of the album's rollout, Kaytranada dropped a video for his track "Drip Sweat," featuring Channel Tres. You can watch the vibrant, flashing lights-filled visual below.
Last year, Kaytranada and Aminé joined forces for their inaugural joint album under the moniker Kaytraminé. The two followed up their summer-ready collection with a tour, which ended in a final show at the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles last September.
Following the release of Timeless, Kaytranada will be on the road again through mid-August. His schedule includes festival stops, such as Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle and Outside Lands in San Francisco.
Timeless is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and on vinyl.