Ty Dolla Sign Gives Update on New Album With Kanye West, Says It's 'Coming Real Soon'

Billboard reported in October that Ye and Ty were trying to find potential distributors to pick up the album, while West's team announced they were working on a concert in Italy to promote the project. Things picked up last month when Ty took to his Instagram to announce he and Ye were going to do a "multi-stadium listening event" on Nov. 3.

However, Billboard reported the listening event was canceled, and nothing was set in stone regarding the plans for the show. Despite the blunder, Ye and Ty have been working with clips of them linking up with Lil Baby in Saudi Arabia surfacing online.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's last collaborative effort came on "Junya Pt 2" from Ye's 2021 album, Donda. They also worked together on Ty's "Ego Death" (2020) and on West's "Everything We Need" (2019), "Real Friends" (2016) and "Only One" (2014).