Eladio Carrión's Annual Saucegiving Event to Return This December

Eladio Carrión has set a date for the sixth edition of his annual Saucegiving event, which will again boast a celebs-featuring softball game and much more.
This year, Carrión is bringing the festivities to Estadio Néstor Morales in Humacao, Puerto Rico on Dec. 6. For those unfamiliar, Saucegiving, per Carrión himself, is a yearly effort focused on giving back to the people who’ve supported him throughout his journey. It also serves as the flagship event for his Sauce for a Cause platform. Founded back in 2020, Sauce for a Cause supports everything from disaster relief efforts to animal welfare.
“Every year, we get to bring more families together, create new opportunities for our youth, and make a bigger impact,” Carrión said in a statement shared with Complex. “I’m proud of how it has grown, and I’m excited to bring everyone together again in Humacao this December.”
In addition to that aforementioned celebrity softball game, Saucegiving 2026 will also feature a Home Run Derby, free baseball clinics in partnership with MLB, a dog adoption fair in collaboration with Rabito Kontento and Foster Club, and an exclusive SauceMarket shopping experience where fans can pick up Carrión merch.