John Gotti's Grandson Faces Prison Monday If Kidney Transplant Doesn't Happen First

Carmine Agnello is facing a hard deadline this week: Donate a kidney to his ailing mother, or report to federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Nusrat J. Choudhury ordered the 39-year-old Agnello, grandson of late Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, to either complete the kidney transplant for his mother, Victoria Gotti, or surrender to begin his 15-month prison sentence by 2 p.m. on Monday (Aug. 10).

If the surgery happens by Monday, his self-surrender date will be pushed to Sept. 18. If it does not, he must report that afternoon.

The ruling follows a July 17 order in which Choudhury granted Agnello a reprieve until Sept. 18 if the transplant took place by Aug. 3. That operation was canceled after Victoria developed a serious infection requiring antibiotics.

Agnello's attorney, Robert Beltrani, disclosed the cancelation in an Aug. 4 court filing, calling it "what is expected to be a minor delay" and saying his client "stands ready to provide the donation and simply awaits word of a green light for the surgery." Beltrani also claimed that "the profile of this case would seem to be causing extra delays with the Hospital's legal department."