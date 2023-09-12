Central Cee Says He's Seeking 'Refuge in Allah From the Devil' in Post Featuring Pics of Doja Cat, Ice Spice, and More

Central Cee has drawn attention due to his choice of caption on an Instagram carousel featuring photos of him with Doja Cat and Ice Spice.

As seen in the IG post below, the "Sprinter" artist shared a slew of photos in the update. For the caption, Cee included a message in Arabic that's seemingly adapted from the Quran.

"I seek refuge in Allah from the devil of the evil," an in-app IG translation reads. A Google translation, however, tweaks it as follows: "I seek refuge in God from the accursed Satan."