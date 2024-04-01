BandMan Kevo Confirms Teen Son's Death, Offers Money for Info on What Happened

According to the TSR update in question, Kevo's 15-year-old son died in the Kalamazoo area of Michigan. The update cited Kevo directly as stating that he’s not certain what happened, nor had he been successful in his efforts to make contact with the teen’s mother. Meanwhile, in another IG Stories update that was no longer live at the time of this writing, Kevo offered money to anyone in Kalamazoo who may have info on the death.